Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign legislation Friday raising the smoking and vaping age in Washington to 21 years old.

The measure raises the legal age to purchase tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vape products and penalizes anyone who sells to underage buyers.

Washington is set to become the ninth state to raise the smoking age, following California, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia and Oregon, in addition to Guam. The Illinois Legislature has also passed similar legislation, but it hasn’t been signed into law yet.

Supporters of the bill argued it would reduce youth smoking and save the state money by lowering the number of patients seeking healthcare for smoking-related illness.

A statewide youth survey released last month found that teens report smoking less than half as much as a decade ago. However, teen vaping is at an all-time high.

Critics argue the bill is an issue of personal freedom, saying that people who are 18 years old can make other life-altering choice, such as getting married or going to war.

RELATED: Vape shop sees flaws in bill raising smoking age to 21

Inslee is expected to sign the bill at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Foundation at 3 p.m.