A crowd gathered at Seattle's Volunteer Park Monday evening in protest of President Trump's national emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

Speakers at the event include Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington's 7th District, and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The protest in Seattle is one of hundreds that took place across the country on Presidents' Day.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to shift billions of federal dollars meant for military construction to fund a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The move to go around Congress to fund the long-promised border wall came after lawmakers in both parties blocked his requests for billions of dollar to fulfill his signature campaign pledge.

