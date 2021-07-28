Proposal to appoint Pierce County sheriff struck down

Members of the Pierce County Council struck down a proposed ballot measure that would allow the sheriff to be appointed instead of elected.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Council put forward a ballot measure on Tuesday that would make the Sheriff an appointed position, instead of an elected one.

The measure was ultimately struck down, but the discussion surrounding it continues.

Supporters of the measure say that appointing the sheriff would allow the county to select from a wider pool of candidates, based on their expertise, not electability.

“Typically, I’m going want to see a professional with the technical experience in that background, and the management experience to run that department. And that’s a different skill set than running for office,” said Pierce County Council Chairman Derek Young. “That to me, I think is the key here. I view these as technical, managerial positions, and they’re not making big policy decisions, they’re running the administration of law enforcement.”

But some say leaving the decision to the county could be an issue if residents don’t feel confident in who’s making the decision, and may prefer the more democratic approach.

“I do question the validity in whether or not this is equally as democratic as allowing the community to vote for this position,” said Tisha Marie, a resident of Pierce County. “The community has voiced many concerns and our current county council has not accurately or appropriately addressed all of them, so I do feel like there’s a huge mistrust and disconnect between the people and our county council.”

The vote on the measure fell along party lines, and with a 4-3 split, it appears the county is undecided on how to move forward

“No system is going to be perfect. You’re always going to have problems,” Young said. “But I think on the whole, you get a more experienced and professional team if you have a single elected executive managing the county affairs.”

“We don’t know if our Executive would’ve made the right choice and appointed somebody worthy enough to be in that position. He has not shown us enough action to show that he sees and hears the community’s needs,” Marie said.