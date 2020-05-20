x
KING 5 poll: Incumbent Inslee likely to get 50% of vote in primary election

With two months until voting beings, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is certain to advance to the general election, an exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington gubernatorial incumbent Jay Inslee and attorney general incumbent Bob Ferguson are almost certain to advance to the general election, according to the results of an exclusive KING 5 News survey. 

Among likely primary voters, Gov. Inslee is looking to secure about 50% of the vote, according to survey results. 

The six Republicans who oppose Inslee in the primary account for 26% of the vote. Of those who took the survey, 8% say the would vote for Tim Eyman, 6% for Phil Fortunato, 6% for Joshua Freed, 4% for Loren Culp, 2% for Raul Garcia, and 1% for Anton Sakharov.

Another 23% say they are undecided.

Attorney General Ferguson will receive around 47% of the vote, according to the results. Matt Larkin and Brett Rogers each would receive 8%, followed by 4% for Mike Vaska. 

Another 32% say they are undecided. 

The campaign for lieutenant governor is more uncertain, with 50% saying they are undecided. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck leads with 15% approval from likely primary voters who took the survey.

The seat for lieutenant governor is open after Cyrus Habib announced he would not seek re-election.

The poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA, surveyed 650 Washington adults from May 16-19. Of those adults, 556 are registered to vote in Washington state.