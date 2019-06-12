SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in September 2019 after one of the Democratic debates.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Seattle later this month.

The mayor from South Bend, Ind., is planning an evening rally with his supporters on Saturday. Dec. 14, according to his campaign.

You will have to get tickets for the event ahead of time. The location of the event will be released to ticketholders four days before the event.

There are talks of two more meet-and-greets in Seattle the following day for Buttigieg, but those events haven't been formally announced.

This will be Mayor Pete's second visit to Seattle since declaring his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race.

Buttigieg says he plans to bring a new kind of politics to the White House, one that will rally Americans together behind "bold ideas" to solve America's greatest problems.

RELATED: Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential bid, citing lack of funding

RELATED: Buttigieg turns to black pastor to discuss racism, poverty