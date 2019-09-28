SEATTLE — Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, from California, packed two events near Capitol Hill Friday trying to rally local donors and the staunchly Democratic supporters in Seattle.

Her first appearance focused on gun control but included a stump speech that was warmly received at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center.

The venue was packed with people, so much that many media representatives had to sit on the floor, and other people lined the walls.

"[Leaders] failed to have the courage to say fine if you want to go hunting but we need reasonable gun safety laws in our country," Harris told the Seattle crowd. "Including universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapons ban."

The crowd burst into cheers. Harris also railed against President Trump, tying him to recent mass shootings.

"After El Paso, these journalists asked me, 'well do you think he's responsible for what happened and I said no,' he obviously didn't pull the trigger, but he's, sure enough, has been tweeting out the ammunition," said Harris.

She later talked to reporters about the events of this past week with the whistleblower report about the President's dealings with Ukraine, which sent Washington D.C. into a tizzy.

"Outrageous," Harris said.

"He needs to be impeached," she continued, "He's been selling the American people out, and finally I believe he's gonna have his comeuppance."

Harris held a private donor only function at Chop Suey on Capitol Hill before departing Seattle.

Harris has been trailing off in the polls after a star turn in the first democratic debate in which she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden.

His wife, Jill Biden, is expected to make a campaign stop over the weekend in Seattle, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will visit Seattle in a public event on Monday.