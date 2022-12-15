Rep. Jayapal shares her priorities for lame-duck session

Jayapal shared her legislative priorities in the lame-duck session, stressing the biggest responsibility is keeping the government funded.

SEATTLE — Turning the corner on a contentious and historic midterm election, Congress still has a checklist of items to complete during its lame-duck session before heading to Christmas break.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., shared her legislative priorities Thursday including changes in immigration policy, but she stressed Congress' biggest responsibility is keeping the government funded.

The U.S. House of Representatives this week approved a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government funded until Dec. 23, but Congress has yet to agree on a long-term plan for the next year.

“We want people to enjoy their holidays, we want all of those federal employees that are out there, all the people who are funded by the government to know that they are going to be secured. We are not going to have a shutdown," said Jayapal.

On immigration, Jayapal hopes Congress will pass some sort of a fix for undocumented dreamers in the country and pass the Eagle Act.

Jayapal said the next session is going to be very difficult as Democrats lose their majority.

"This is going to be a session where, unfortunately, we're going to have to push back on Republican extremism. Things like cutting Social Security, or Medicare, a lot of the anti-immigrant and xenophobic proposals," said Jayapal.

Congress was able to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, the same-sex marriage bill, in a bipartisanship vote.

"The House has passed that bill a number of times, but to get the bipartisan votes in the Senate, to be able to say to the country, love is love, you should be able to marry who you want. This was just a beautiful day," said Jayapal.