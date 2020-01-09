We're just two months away! What to expect on the road to November 3rd

Political Science Professor Marco Lowe talks RNC, DNC, the looming election, and widespread voting by mail. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — It's hard to believe, but we're just about two months away from the next U.S. presidential election! With COVID-19, this election has been unlike any in recent memory.

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe joins us to discuss how the Democratic and Republican conventions went, as well as what more widespread voting by mail could look like.