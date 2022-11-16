Sen. Patty Murray expected to become third in line for presidency

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his intention to nominate Murray for the position on Nov. 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) will likely become the first woman to serve as the Senate pro tempore, which would make her third in line for president of the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his intention to nominate Murray for the position on Nov. 16.

“I am honored to have earned the confidence of Leader Schumer and my colleagues to serve as president pro tempore," Murray said in a statement. "It’s not lost on me the significance of what it would mean to be the first woman to serve in this role. I have a great deal of respect for the Senate and the good I am able to accomplish for families in Washington state as a voice and vote for them.

“I care deeply about the work we do here in Congress and how that work can help the friends and neighbors I grew up with and the constituents I represent—I look forward to the opportunity to serve our country in this position.”

The pro tempore is third in line for the presidency, behind the vice president and House speaker.

As president pro tempore, Murray would preside over the Senate in the absence of the vice president. Additionally, the pro tempore has several other responsibilities, including appointing the director of the Congressional Budget Office, as well as the Senate legislative and legal counsel. President pro tempores also make appointments to national commissions and advisory boards.