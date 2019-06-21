The Oregon Senate is scheduled to convene Friday morning with only Democrats present a day after the Republicans refused to be at the capitol in protest of a cap-and-trade bill.

After calling the session to order at 9 a.m., Senate President Peter Courtney abruptly ended the session, saying lawmakers would reconvene at 10 a.m.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has authorized the Oregon State Police, a division of her executive branch, to round up the missing senators and bring them to Salem to create the necessary quorum to enact legislation.

Sen. Tim Knopp, who represents Bend, told KGW he is out of the state but alone. He said the senators remain united and in contact about the walkout.

"We had about 1,000 loggers in the Capitol the other day and it didn't seem to have any impact on the thinking of people who are pushing this bill forward," Knopp said over the phone. "So, the only options we had to slow this bill down and get the attention of the public and the majority was to deny a quorum and walk out."

Friday morning, the OSP was mum on the details of bringing back senators.

In a prepared statement, the OSP said the governor's directive has not affected responses to emergency calls. No senators have been brought back to Salem by troopers, it said.

Several senators have been in contact with the OSP but the agency declined to comment further. They also declined to answer questions on the costs of the roundup or if other police department were assisting in the search.

