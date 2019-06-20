SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday authorized the Oregon State Police to round up GOP senators who have staged a walkout in protest of the cap-and-trade energy conservation bill.

"The Senate Republicans have decided to abandon their duty to serve their constituents and walk out," Brown said in a statement.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their back on their constituents, who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building," she said. "They need to return and do the jobs they were elected to do.”

In opening an awkward Thursday morning session of the senate, President Peter Courtney called it the "saddest day of my legislative life," to ask Brown to use troopers to find the senators.

In addition, the missing legislators will be fined $500 for each floor session they miss starting Friday, with the money taken from salary or per diem.

The Thursday Senate session began with only Democrats answering the call, breaking down 18 to 11 along party lines.

Senate Republicans walked out a second time during this legislative session, this time in protest over a cap-and-trade bill to push Oregonians to lower pollution by ditching fossil fuel engines.

"In a few moments, I will not be in Oregon,” Sen. Cliff Bentz of Ontario told the Oregonian just after 7 a.m.

In a prepared statement, the GOP said Democrats failed to follow a procedural agreement made after an earlier walkout. The cap-and-trade bill should be referred to voters, they said.

"We will not stand by and be bullied by the majority party any longer," the statement said. "Oregonians deserve better. It’s time for the majority party to consider all Oregonians — not just the ones in Portland.”

Brown said Wednesday she was willing to extend the legislative session and mobilize the state police if Senate Republicans followed through with a threat to block a vote on a sweeping climate plan.

"I am prepared to use all resources and tools available to me as Governor to ensure that Oregonians are being served by their leaders," she said in a statement. "I am in close communication with Oregon State Police and my office is making preparations for a special session."

Read HB 2020, the cap-and-trade bill

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. responded to the governor's threats, saying that Democrats' climate proposals threaten business and the livelihoods of rural communities.

MORE: Loggers, truckers protest at capitol over cap-and-trade bill

"Walking out is part of the conversation because the governor is not willing to move on her position on the bill," said Baertschiger, from Grants Pass. "She is only representing Portland and the environmental community, not rural Oregonians."

Democrats in Oregon control both the House and the Senate. The GOP has previously used walkouts as a way to slow the legislative process.

Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package, denying the chamber enough lawmakers to continue with a vote. The sergeant-at-arms of the Oregon Senate was ordered to search the Capitol for Republican senators who were refusing to attend. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.

Sen. Brian Boquist, a Republican from Dallas, pushed back against the governor's threats to mobilize the state police if a second walkout occurs.

"If you send the state police after me," he told Senate President Peter Courtney, "Hell's coming to get you."

Boquist re-iterated his stance with KGW's Pat Dooris. He said if police come, they should "send bachelors and come heavily armed. I'm not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon."