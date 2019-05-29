Jay Inslee's campaign will face increased pressure now that the Democratic National Committee has doubled the polling and fundraising requirements for the second round of presidential primary debates.

The parameters for the third debate, announced Wednesday, require candidates reach 2% in four polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28. They must also collect contributions from at least 130,000 unique donors before Aug. 28 - the list must include 400 individuals in 20 states or more.

The first round of primary debates, June 26-27 and July 30-31, carry a polling threshold of 1%. Candidates must hit a fundraising mark of 65,000 donors with a minimum of 200 individuals in 20 states.

On May 24, Inslee announced his campaign hit the donor mark for the first debates. He previously hit the polling threshold.

Inslee has rarely been able to check in at higher than 1% in polls.

For the first two sessions, candidates could qualify by meeting one of the thresholds. They must meet both during the next round.

Meanwhile, around six candidates have shown they can hit the new requirements already. That includes former Vice President Joe Biden; senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke; and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

There are currently 24 Democrats running for president. At least four people will be squeezed out due to the debate being limited to 20 spots. The capacity could decrease for the second round.

Inslee officially announced his 2020 presidential bid on March 1. He became the first person from Washington to run for president in over 40 years. An advocate for fighting climate change, he has pushed for a switch to a clean energy economy. In a campaign video, Inslee said, "I'm running for president because I'm the only candidate that will make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority."