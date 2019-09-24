SEATTLE —

September 24 marks ‘National Voter Registration Day,’ a non-partisan, unofficial holiday that encourages eligible people to register to vote.

New laws make it easier than ever for Washington state residents to register to vote.

In Washington, same-day registration allows you to register up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

National Voter Registration Day is also a good reminder for eligible and registered voters to check and make sure that their information is up to date, according to Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

Wyman said election officials will be mailing out ballots in the next few weeks for the November election. Having an up-to-date address is important so you can get your ballot. Otherwise, it will go to the last address that you registered to vote with.

If you have your old address on file and haven’t changed it, you can still vote in the Presidential primaries and election, but you might not be able to vote in local elections

If you’re eligible, you can register to vote online at VoteWA.gov or you can mail in registration to your county elections office. You can request to have your registration forms mailed to you here.

Click here to see what your registered address is to make sure it’s up to date.

