Four people at RNC tested positive for coronavirus

The Mecklenburg County Health Department conducted nearly 800 Coronavirus tests related to the Republican National Convention. Four tests were positive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people scheduled to attend or work the Republican National Convention in Charlotte earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced Friday.

The health department said it conducted 792 coronavirus tests among attendees and those providing support to the event in Uptown. Of those tests, two attendees and two workers tested positive for coronavirus.

"These individuals were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health," the county said in a statement Friday.

RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens said the four people tested positive upon arriving at the event. “The RNC had diligent safety protocols in place, including testing all attendees before arriving in Charlotte, and again upon arrival. Out of roughly 1,000 tests administered, two RNC attendees, despite having negative tests prior to travel, and two Charlotte locals who planned to serve as event support staff tested positive upon arrival. All were sent home,” he said in a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte.

The individuals and anyone they may have come in close contact with were notified and asked to quarantine for two weeks by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.

WCNC Charlotte Reporter Hunter Saenz was tested before heading into the event. He said the tests given to delegates and support personnel were instant tests with results available in 15 minutes.

The RNC brought delegates from all over the country to Charlotte. It was the biggest event the city has hosted since the pandemic began back in March.

Concerns about health and safety were raised when video was released showing delegates gathering without masks and standing less than six feet apart.

Upon seeing the video, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she has reached out to the Republican National Convention staff regarding her concern about the lack of masks and social distancing at the event.

Leading up to the event, health leaders outlined measures to keep delegates and Charlotteans safe. Ahrens said RNC safety measures included a contact tracing protocol which included safety fobs to track who attendees came in contact with as well as mask requirements, daily temperature screenings and a wellness questionnaire. Hotel staff and vendors were also required to follow safety checks and protocols.

As with all coronavirus cases, the names of those individuals who tested positive are not publicly released.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the event and spoke to delegates from a podium on a stage.