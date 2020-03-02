The Democrats' turbulent 2020 primary season officially begins Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

By day's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucus in the contest to challenge President Donald Trump.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment. The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results from its presidential caucuses. And there's no guarantee that all three will show the same winner. Each set of results represents a different stage of voting in the caucus process.

The new rules were mandated by the Democratic National Committee in a bid to make the process more transparent.

The Associated Press will report all three results but will only declare a winner in Iowa based on the number of state delegates won by each candidate.

