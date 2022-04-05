Pelosi discusses future infrastructure projects in first South Sound trip

Pelosi's visit, hosted by Rep. Marilyn Strickland, highlighted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at University Place's Chambers Creek Regional Park.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched on the country's infrastructure and future projects in western Washington during her first trip to the South Sound on Wednesday.

Pelosi's visit, hosted by U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, highlighted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at University Place's Chambers Creek Regional Park, the site of a future project.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021, funds infrastructure-related projects including highways, transit projects, ferries and terminals, bridges and more.

"This remarkable backdrop reminds us of America's collective obligation to care for nature's life-giving wonders," Pelosi said. "The health and livelihood of working families depend on good stewardship."

Specifically in University Place, the act will fund Chambers Creek's bridge replacement, dam removal and habitat restoration.

"This entire estuary, the Puget Sound and infrastructure running through it, is in need of restoration," said Strickland. "The Chamber's Creek bridge and dam removal are examples of how these infrastructure dollars have a wide-ranging impact."

Washington state will receive $5.3 billion for roads and bridges alone through the infrastructure act.

Pelosi's visit comes a little more than two weeks after President Biden visited western Washington on Earth Day and signed an executive order at Seattle's Seward Park aimed at protecting old-growth forests from wildfire.