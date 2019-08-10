SEATTLE — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Seattle's Harborview Medical Center Tuesday morning to talk about lowering prescription drug costs.

Last month Pelosi unveiled her plan, the "Lower Drug Costs Now Act." This would make lower prices negotiated by Medicare available to all Americans, require drugmakers to pay rebates if their prices go above the inflation rate, and put a limit of $2,000 on co-pays for seniors.

"This is a matter of health security, financial security, quality of life of our country, and it is something we’ve been trying to do for a long time," Pelosi said.

Supporters of the new bill said big pharmaceutical companies are charging Americans three, four and even 10 times higher than what they charge other countries for the same drugs.

According to the Organization for Cooperation and Development, Americans spend about $1,200 on prescription drugs every year.

Pelosi joined Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. 1st District, as part of her "Speaker in the House" series aimed at bringing the agenda of House Democrats across the nation.

Medical experts, elected officials, and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.