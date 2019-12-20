SPOKANE, Wash. — An independent investigation into Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea was released Thursday to members of the Washington State House, according to a report from Crosscut.

Crosscut was able to obtain the 108-page report. The investigation found that Shea “participated in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States” by helping plan the armed takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, the website reported.

According to the investigation, Shea played a key role in two other armed conflicts against the U.S. government. The report said Shea helped plan the occupations by doing things like recruiting armed militia members.

The other occupations were the "2014 Armed Standoff against the US Government in Bunkerville, Nevada" and the "2015 Priest River Armed Conflict" in Bonner County.

The report included other findings that Shea took part in a group chat in 2017 where he “condoned violence and intimidation” of his political opponents and offered to conduct background checks on them.

Shea has been scrutinized this year after multiple investigative reports in the newspaper The Guardian showed chats between Shea and three men proposing surveillance of political opponents and confronting opponents with violence.

Shea also was put under the spotlight after reporting by The Guardian claimed Shea supported a group called Team Rugged, which offered "biblical warfare" training for men. He also faced backlash in Nov. 2018 for releasing a document titled "Biblical Basis for Warfare," which outlined how to fight a biblical war and how to form a "Holy Army."

Shea issued a statement to KREM 2 Thursday evening saying:

“In July the House leadership took the unprecedented step of hiring an outside vendor to investigate lawful communications between a member of the House and citizens of this country. As the subject of this investigation I have been denied any opportunity to review and respond to its results which are still unknown to me.

Due process is the right of every citizen, and should be afforded to all members of the House regardless of their views or party affiliation. When due process is thrown out the window for political expediency we all, as Americans, are in danger. "...no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or matters of opinion." United States Supreme Court in West Virgina Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624, 642 (1943).

I want to thank my local community who has strengthened me through their tremendous outpouring of support. I will not back down. I will continue to fight for our shared values that have made this country such a blessing to the rest of the world.”

RELATED: Nurse practitioner launches campaign challenging Rep. Matt Shea

RELATED: Washington House committee members to be briefed on Matt Shea investigation

RELATED: Washington Democrats urge donors to 'cancel Matt Shea' with new campaign