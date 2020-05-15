Rep. Matt Shea doesn't file for reelection; running for GOP precinct captain

According to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, Matt Shea did not file as a candidate for his seat before the end of the filing deadline.

Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley and has been at the center of controversy multiple times in the past, did not file as a candidate for his seat before the filing deadline.

According to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, Shea didn't file by the 4:10 p.m. deadline on Friday. This means that he will not be on the ballot, and will have to run a write-in campaign if he seeks reelection.

Shea has represented Spokane Valley in the Washington State House of Representatives since 2008 and has subsequently been reelected four times.

While he hasn't filed to run for his seat again, he has filed to run for a spot as a Republican Precinct Captain, also known as a Precinct Committee Officer. This position usually helps political parties connect with people in neighborhoods through canvassing and other efforts.

Shea was formally stripped of his committee assignments and expelled from the House Republican Caucus after a private investigation released in December 2019 found that he had planned or engaged in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States