SEATAC, Wash. — House Democrats have elected the first woman speaker of the House in Washington state.

State Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma was elected speaker during a Wednesday caucus meeting and vote after Frank Chopp, the state's longest-serving speaker, announced he was stepping down from his leadership position but would remain in the Legislature.

State Reps. June Robinson of Everett, Gael Tarleton of Seattle and Monica Stonier of Vancouver also vied for the top spot. Additional members could have been nominated for the speaker-designate position during the caucus meeting

Democratic Rep. John Lovick has been serving as acting speaker since May, and will remain in that role until the speaker-designate is approved by the full House at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Democrats hold a 57-41 majority in the House, and women — with 31 seats — hold a majority within the caucus.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, seven states currently have female speakers of the House: Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Vermont.

RELATED: See the new Washington laws now in effect