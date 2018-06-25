SEATTLE — Immigrant rights activists in Seattle are suing the Trump administration, saying it is unnecessarily prolonging the separation of asylum-seeking immigrants from their children.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on behalf of three Central American migrants held in federal custody in Washington state, thousands of miles from where immigration officials have transferred their children. The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of other immigrants separated from their children and detained in Washington state.

"My son is all that I have," Blanca Orantes, an El Salvadorian woman named in the suit, said in a statement. "Every day I am not with him, I feel that I am dying inside. I need to be reunited with him immediately."

The organization says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has provided no information about whether or when the detainees' asylum cases will move forward or when they'll be reunited with their children.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project continues to provide legal counsel to around 200 asylum seekers brought to a federal detention facility in SeaTac – about 45 of whom are parents, according to Executive Director Jorge Barón.

Washington, California, New Jersey and at least eight other states have also announced plans to sue the administration over the separations this week.

