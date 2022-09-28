5 years after deadliest shooting in US modern history, Seattle survivor still pushing for change

After Emily Cantrell of Seattle survived the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, she decided she wanted to make sure the next one didn't happen.

SEATTLE — Not a day goes by that Emily Cantrell doesn't think about what happened on Oct. 1, 2017.

The Seattle woman was one of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a man used his arsenal of 23 guns and fired into the crowd from a hotel room.

Fifty-eight people died in what would be the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"He'd fire as many as he could, and he'd have to stop and reload," recalled Cantrell. "And it was during those breaks of gunfire that we were able to run. People were diving on top of each other, just trying to protect each other."

Cantrell still deals with the invisible trauma from that night. She's always looking to see who's around her. Loud sounds like fireworks can be triggering. She always sits in the aisle or near an exit at sporting events or concerts.

"When you don't actually have a bullet in your body, but you feel like you have one in your head or your heart, that's when it is really tough just to live your normal life," said Cantrell.

Every day, she thinks about the 58 innocent lives lost.

"It was on the plane ride home where I decided if I'm still here, I have to do something with my life to try and make the world a better place or to try and prevent the next mass shooting from happening," said Cantrell.

That's why she's turned survivor's guilt into action and has dedicated her life to preventing gun violence through Alliance for Gun Responsibility, an organization that formed after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Cantrell has testified over the past several years in the state Legislature, which recently passed a ban on bump stocks. In 2020, she urged lawmakers to ban high-capacity magazines, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law this year.

"My goal is to let people know we're not trying to take away your guns, but we want to work on safe storage and make sure that people go through proper training in order to know how to use the gun," explained Cantrell. "We want to balance rights with responsibilities. So it's OK to own a gun, but we want to make sure that people are being responsible gun owners so that they don't end up in the wrong hands."

Cantrell is encouraged by the progress made in gun violence prevention in Washington state but says more work needs to be done.

There have been more than 500 mass shootings in the U.S. already this year, which is an average of two a day, according to Gun Violence Archive.