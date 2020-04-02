SEATTLE — On Monday, February 3, viewers who turn to KING 5 for breakthrough political news will see two new faces as the station welcomes political analysts Scott McClellan and Ron Sims to the team.

"KING 5 has a long and proud history of excellent political reporting, and we’re excited to build on that legacy with the addition of Scott McClellan and Ron Sims to our team,” said news director Pete Saiers. “Their experience and commitment to truth, in every political climate, is exactly what our audience wants and expects from us.”

McClellan was the longest serving White House press secretary (2003-06) under President George W. Bush and is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “What Happened.” McClellan is currently a Vice President for University Affairs at Seattle University.

Sims is the former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, serving under President Barack Obama from 2009-2011. Before his cabinet appointment, Sims was elected to the King County Council in 1985 and served as King County Executive from 1997-2009.

“KING 5 has a top-notch political news team and I’m looking forward to sharing my insights in what is shaping up to be a crucial and fascinating election,” said McClellan when asked about his new role at the station. Sims echoed his counterpart’s sentiments, saying “I’m excited to join KING 5 for political coverage. They’re doing it at a depth like nobody else, nationally or locally.”

Both McClellan and Sims will join KING 5 anchors on Monday, February 3, starting at 5pm on KING 5 and king5.com for coverage and analysis of the Iowa caucuses.

Complementing McClellan’s and Sims’ expertise this year is the return of the exclusive KING 5 News Poll. The KING 5 News Poll, conducted by Survey USA, will gauge opinions from likely voters and the general public on issues ranging from political and social to environmental and business. Viewers can expect to see chief reporter Chris Daniels leading political and election coverage this year, with support from Olympia bureau chief Drew Mikkelsen, leading KING 5’s permanent office at the State Capitol.