King County to consider ranked-choice voting

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is considering a new voting system that would allow voters to rank candidates, instead of just choosing one.

More than twenty jurisdictions across the country are already using this method.

"Ranked-choice voting is the next step in the evolution of how we vote,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said.

Zahilay introduced legislation that would allow for ranked-choice voting for county positions.

Here's how it works: rather than picking one candidate, voters will be allowed to rank candidates in order of preference. This allows for instant runoffs, if no one wins more than 50% of the vote. It also means someone’s second or third choice could make the difference.

"It makes the process a lot more inclusive and makes your voice more important in the process," Zahilay said.

Ranked-choice voting is making its debut Tuesday in New York City’s mayoral primary, providing a high-profile glimpse into how this method would work in King County.

”New York is going to give us a great, great test of how ranked-choice voting works because it's a high-profile race, there are a lot of candidates in the field who are viable, and one thing the ranked-choice voting did is all of the candidates have to go around and talk to everyone," Zahilay said.

In order for ranked-choice voting to be considered in King County, the ordinance will have to pass the full council.