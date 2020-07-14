Committee to discuss returning King County sheriff to appointed role

King County sheriff has been an elected position since 1996 but it was appointed for several decades before that.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A proposed amendment that would return the King County sheriff to an appointed role will be considered during the King County Council Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday.

If approved by the committee, the legislation would be sent to full council.

The council would then send the proposal to the November general ballot for voters to approve or reject.

Under the proposed amendment, the King County sheriff would be appointed by the county executive – currently held by Dow Constantine. The appointment would need to be confirmed by the county council.

The amendment would also designate the county executive as the bargaining agent for the county related to any negotiations with the represented employees of the sheriff's office.

The legislation was introduced in June, stemming from recommendations made from the 2018-2019 King County Charter Review Commission's final report focusing on accountability and oversight. The Commission pointed to changes on why the sheriff role should be appointed, including the fact that the county is more diverse, as well as a shrinking unincorporated area where fewer voters are directly served by the sheriff.

The commission laid out other reasons, including:

Elections politicize an important law enforcement function

Appointment would provide increased accountability to residents and proportional representation

Appointment provides flexibility when change is needed especially during the interim between election years

Appointment avoids the internal strife that contested elections can cause

An appointed Sheriff is more accountable for performance and for complying with county ordinances and policies