A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services illegally eliminated a sexual health education grant to King County.

This marks the fourth time in recent weeks that federal courts ruled against the Trump administration.

The sexual health program was supposed to receive a five-year, $5 million grant through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. After DHHS decided to end the program two years early, King County sued.

In his ruling, the judge said the administration's funding cut was arbitrary.

The program, FLASH, is used in every school district in King County and teaches students about safe sex, STDs, condoms, and birth control.

“We sued the federal government because they are attempting to eliminate funding for programs based on science and evidence in favor of right-wing ideology that is out of touch with reality,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a statement. “We stood up for our youth and for teachers who depend on the FLASH curriculum, one of the most respected sexual health education programs in the nation."

King County was one of 81 grant recipients notified last summer that their funding would end early, according to the Associated Press. That came after advocates of abstinence-only education were appointed to key positions at Health and Human Services, and they had shifting explanations for terminating the funding, the county said in its lawsuit.

DHHS must process King County's application within 60 days and can only deny funding if they show the county failed to meet the terms of the grant. But during the first few years, the grant received high remarks from Health and Human Services.

“This ruling is such a relief, as we are so close to the finish line for completing this study and building an evidence base for sex education nationwide,” said Public Health Director Patty Hayes in a statement. “Our goal with FLASH is to improve the quality of what happens in classrooms across the nation and to protect our most vulnerable youth."

The teen birth rate in King County is now one of the lowest in the nation – 2.5 times lower than the national rate.

