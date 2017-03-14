King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg not seeking re-election after 15 years

King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg has served in office since 2007.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg announced Friday he will not be seeking re-election after serving for the past 15 years.

“In many ways, this is the most important year of my service, with our team facing multiple challenges due to the pandemic. It will also be my last year with the office," said Satterberg. "After four terms, I have decided to not seek re-election this year."

Satterberg shared the video announcement with his office and the public Friday morning.

Satterberg began his career in the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in 1984 as a Rule 9 intern at Juvenile Court. In 1990, Satterberg was appointed chief of staff under then-Prosecuting Attorney Norm Maleng.

Satterberg was elected to serve as prosecuting attorney in 2007.

"Serving in this office has been an extraordinary privilege for me, and being the elected PA is the best job that I could ever have, but it’s not the only thing that I ever want to do with my life," Satterberg said.

Satterberg was elected three times as a Republican but was re-elected as a Democrat in 2018. Satterberg told The Seattle Times at the time that he didn't want anyone to confuse him as a supporter of former President Donald Trump, although the county's prosecuting attorney is officially nonpartisan.

Satterberg looked ahead at his remaining time in office in his statement. Satterberg mentioned his office's new partnerships and programs with community non-profit organizations centered around helping victims of crime and those who caused the harm.

"I am encouraged by the support of the County Executive and County Council for our community-based diversion programs. We have the goals of interrupting violence, of decreasing crime, and creating community connections that are part of accountability," said Satterberg.

Satterberg's current term in office will end on Dec. 31, 2022.

One person – Leesa Manion, chief of staff at the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office – has already announced their candidacy. Manion said Friday she would run for prosecuting attorney.

The news comes as former Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes failed to make it through the primary election in August after serving for 12 years.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison won the election and was sworn in on Jan. 4, 2022.

Davison, who previously worked for the Sonics, said in her campaign statement she wants to be "proactive, not reactive" when it comes to crime and pledged to work collaboratively regionally to "restore public safety."

Davison is the first woman to ever hold the office. She has vowed to "make sure that our laws are meaningful."