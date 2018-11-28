King County reported Tuesday it had 74.8 percent turnout in the November elections, which is the county's highest turnout for a midterm election in over 20 years.

About a week out from the elections, King County had projected about a 60 percent turnout, according to King County Elections spokesperson Kafia Hosh.

Statewide turnout is about 71.8 percent, although the Secretary of State’s Office won’t certify the votes until Friday.

San Juan Island County had the highest turnout in the state, with 83.8 percent of registered voters participating. Turnout in San Juan County was better than the last three midterm elections, although it didn’t beat the county’s highest turnout of 91.5 percent in the 2008 presidential election.

“Our registered voters were sure to have their voices heard,” said Camolyn Armstrong, San Juan County elections supervisor.

Election officials have pointed to pre-paid postage as one factor in high midterm turnout. This was the first general election that voters statewide could drop their ballot in the mail without a stamp.

King County reported that 60 percent of ballots were returned by mail in the 2018 midterms.

