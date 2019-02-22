King County Executive Dow Constantine isn't ruling out a run for governor should Gov. Jay Inslee become president.

Constantine told KING 5 Mornings he is "pleased" Inslee is considering a run for president, saying Washington state hasn't had a serious presidential candidate for some time. He also appreciates Inslee's message, pushing for a leader who is serious about climate change.

"If the time is right and he in fact does run for president, I would certainly consider that," Constantine said of the potential gubernatorial effort. However, "I'm having a great time right now doing this work in King County."

Whether Inslee is considering a run for president is no longer speculation. The two-term governor says he is seriously considering a run. In January, he spoke to students in New Hampshire with a focus on climate change. Inslee has said he would decide by April.

If Inslee were to overcome the growing number of Democratic candidates running for president, Constantine would become the fourth King County executive to run for governor.

John Spellman became the 18th governor of Washington state after serving as the first county executive.

Gary Locke, who defeated Tim Hill to become county executive in the mid-90s, went on to serve as the 21st governor of Washington.

Ron Sims, who served as executive until 2009, made an unsuccessful run for governor in 2004.