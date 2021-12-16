1,400 printed ballots, pop-up voting stations likely gave Sawant an edge in surviving recall

"That's a program that we've offered our voters for over a decade now. Since 2010, voters have been able to go online and access their ballots," said Julie Wise.

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Council Member Kshama Sawant will survive a recall attempt and simultaneously bring new light on what ultimately was an effective and legal method of securing votes.

After final ballots were checked for authenticity today, King County Elections says 20,646, or 50.37% of voters in District 3 voted against recalling Sawant, just 306 more votes than the 20,340 or 49.63% of people who voted to recall the politically polarizing city council member.

There is no automatic recount for a recall election, and it will be certified on Friday.

Recall Sawant Chair Henry Bridger said his campaign will not challenge the results.

"It puts her on notice and rest of council on notice that we won't tolerate this," said Bridger.

He led the effort to recall the three-term council member based on three charges that she violated her oath of office, including using public funds for an initiative campaign, violating public health guidelines with a city hall rally, and leading marchers to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's home violating state privacy laws.

It is fair to say that Sawant and her supporters conducted one of the better election ground games in recent memory, by utilizing a system that most voters don't know about.

"It is legal," said King County Elections Chief Julie Wise, unequivocally, about the pop-up voting sites that Sawant supporters created around Seattle's Capitol Hill.

"We heard this election from about 100 voters that were concerned and I think frustrated," she said in reference to the tents where people were printing ballots to be used in the recall.

"That's a program that we've offered our voters for over a decade now. Since 2010, voters have been able to go online and access their ballots," said Wise, who believes the print-at-home option enhances access to voting.

Wise said the online platform allows registered voters to replace their ballots, and print at home, putting the ballot in a postage-paid envelope. She said the ballots are held to the same strict standard and verification as ones mailed out by the elections department.

In this particular election, 3% or 1,400 ballots were printed. Wise said the normal rate during an election is one half of one percent. It is highly likely, given the small margin, that those ballots printed at pro-Sawant locations were the difference in the race.

Secretary of State spokesperson Kylee Zabel said the print-at-home option is legal statewide and related to the U.S. Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act (or MOVE Act) of 2010, which “required states to allow military and overseas voters to obtain their ballot electronically and print it out online.”

Bridger, and others, have raised questions about whether the tactic violated state electioneering laws, saying it needs to be fixed, though they won't contest the final results.

"We're not going to challenge it, and we're going to leave it alone," he said.

A statement from Secretary of State Steve Hobbs suggests that his office has paid attention to the complaints in Seattle.

"State law prohibits ‘election officers’ from electioneering at any ‘voting center or ballot drop location,'" he wrote. “Any election officer who does any electioneering at a voting center or ballot drop location during the voting period that begins 18 days before and ends the day of a special election, general election, or primary is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction must be fined in any sum not exceeding one hundred dollars and pay the costs of prosecution. Since this activity occurred during a local recall election, enforcement of this law would fall to the city police or the county sheriff, then to followed up on by the city attorney or county prosecuting attorney. Whether this activity is legal would be something for the courts to ultimately determine.”

Wise said there is no violation.

"At that those booths we didn't see any King County Election signs, we didn't see them impersonating that they were the elections department," she said, noting that the sites were clear campaign locations.

In fact, she says she wishes more people knew about the program.