The name Girmay Zahilay may not exactly roll off the tongue, but get used to it.

The 32-year-old is cruising to election as the newest member of the King County Council. Zahilay is well ahead of long-time and well-respected civil rights icon Larry Gossett.

Zahilay never spoke ill will of Gossett on the campaign trail.

The Stanford and Penn Law School grad served as an intern in the Obama White House before moving back to his Seattle home, where he settled in as the son of Ethiopian refugees.

Zahilay had 60% of the vote after the fifth round of election results were released Friday evening.