Democrat Kim Schrier won the competitive 8th Congressional District over Republican Dino Rossi, capturing 52.9 percent of the vote after a second round of returns were released Wednesday.

KING 5 called the race based on trend lines and our analysis of the vote left to be counted.

Schrie widened her lead over Rossi (47.1 percent) to 12,576 votes. Her biggest lead is in King County, which is the most populous portion of the 8th District; 57.8 percent of the county voted for Schrier.

While Schrier wasn't ready to call it a win yet, she said Wednesday she felt good that the numbers would translate to a victory.

"I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling that the people in this district have sent a message that they’re done with the status quo, they’re done with career politicians that aren’t working for people and they’re so ready to have a community pediatrician go to bat for them," Schrier said.

Rossi hasn't conceded yet, and on election night, Rossi said he was optimistic about the results.

“You know how it works in Washington – you never have an election night, you have an election week,” Rossi said to laughs from the crowd. “There’s a lot of ballots left to be counted.”

The 8th district is an open seat this year since longtime Congressman Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980, but the district remains a prime target of Democrats looking to pick up seats and take back control of the U.S. House.

The district itself is vast and diverse, spanning 7,000 square miles and four counties, including parts of Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce counties. It stretches from the eastern suburbs of Seattle across the Cascade Mountains into rural agricultural communities.

It's also among nearly two dozen districts in the country currently held by Republicans but whose voters also chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.

One of the costliest races in the country, the 8th District race surpassed $28 million in spending, nearly $19 million of which is from outside groups, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. A good portion of that money went toward negative attack ads, which flooded the 8th District in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Schrier, a pediatrician from Issaquah, entered the race last August. She said she was compelled to run after the GOP-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year.

She raised over $6.9 million, according to the Federal Election Commission. Schrier has also attracted the support of national groups, including EMILY’S List, which supports female candidates.

Rossi, who was elected to the State Senate in 1996, has spent the last two decades in Washington state politics. He’s perhaps best known for his statewide races, beginning with his 2004 gubernatorial bid against former Governor Christine Gregoire. That race drew national attention as one of the closest races in U.S. history and ended with a trial and two recounts.

Rossi challenged Gregoire again four years later and ran against Sen. Patty Murray in 2010. In his race against Murray, Rossi lost the statewide vote but won the 8th Congressional District.

He was most recently appointed last year to fill the State Senate seat of late State Sen. Andy Hill.

Rossi raised over $4.4 million.

