Former state Sen. Dino Rossi and pediatrician Kim Schrier faced off in a debate Wednesday night as they battle for an open seat in the 8th Congressional District.

The race has quickly become one of the most competitive in the state as Democrats try to flip a seat in the U.S. House that has stayed Republican since it was created nearly four decades ago.

The candidates seek to replace Rep. Dave Reichert, who is retiring after serving seven terms in Congress.

Midterms often serve as referendums on the President and the party in power. History dating back decades shows a President's first midterm brings an average loss of around 25 seats in the U.S. House.

Schrier, a Democrat, entered the race following the Republican Congress’ effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. She has built her pediatrics practice at Virginia Mason in Issaquah over the last 16 years.

Rossi, a Republican, has spent the last two decades in Washington state politics, first getting elected to the state Senate in 1996. Rossi ran for governor twice, including a 2004 bid against Christine Gregoire that drew national headlines as one of the closest elections in U.S. history.

He also challenged Sen. Patty Murray in 2010, winning the region that makes up the 8th Congressional District.

Rossi most recently filled the seat of late state Sen. Andy Hill, who died of cancer in 2016.

Rossi’s campaign has raised nearly $4.1 million, and Schrier has raised over $5.3 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Schrier's campaign has also done nearly 223,000 door knocks; Rossi's has done over 199,000.

The 8th Congressional district is vast and diverse in terms of geography, politics, and demographics. It covers parts of four counties – Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce. Nearly 60 percent of the district’s voters live in Democratic-leaning King County while the rest of the district is mixed.

Voter registrations by county in the 8th Congressional District as of October 16, 2018.

It's is also one of nearly two dozen districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but also re-elected a Republican to the House.

The debate will take place Wednesday, October 17 at 7 p.m. at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. KING 5 Political Reporter Natalie Brand will co-moderate the debate with KUOW’s Ross Reynolds.

Produced by the Washington Debate Coalition, the debate will be broadcast on KING 5 News from 7-8 p.m. and livestreamed on king5.com, the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 mobile app.

