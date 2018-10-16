Former state Sen. Dino Rossi, a Republican, and pediatrician Kim Schrier, a Democrat, faced off in a debate Wednesday night in Ellensburg as they battle for an open seat in the 8th Congressional District.

The race has quickly become one of the most competitive in the state as Democrats try to flip a seat in the U.S. House that has stayed Republican since it was created nearly four decades ago.

The candidates seek to replace Rep. Dave Reichert, who is retiring after serving seven terms in Congress.

WATCH: Full debate between Kim Schrier, Dino Rossi

Here's where the candidates stood on several key issues.

Health care

Schrier, who said she got into the race because of health care, advocated for a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, rather than just repealing it.

“I will always be a voice for people in this district making sure they get the health care they need,” Schrier said. “He will be a voice for big pharma.”

Rossi said that increasing competition in the health care market through buying across state lines and relieving mandates was the answer instead of “government takeover health care.”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“The bottom line is if we actually free this up, the system will work,” he said.

Economy

Rossi cited his experience in the state Senate as chair of the Ways and Means Committee, writing a budget when the state faced a deficit, saying it will be an asset when working to cut down the federal deficit.

“I’ve actually done this before,” he said.

On the Trump tax bill, Rossi said he wanted to keep the individual tax cuts permanent.

Schrier, who said she opposed the tax plan, said if she were reworking it, she would keep middle class tax cuts but drop cuts to the wealthy and corporations.

“We’ll grow our economy from the middle out,” Schrier said.

Environment

Both Schrier and Rossi said environmental issues were a concern for them, however they differed on how to do it.

Rossi slammed Schrier on dam removal, saying we need to keep Eastern Washington dams in place as a clean energy option.

“We need to keep these for future generations,” Rossi said.

Schrier pushed investment in other types of clean energy, such as solar and wind power, arguing these industries could offer the 8th District an opportunity to diversify and grow its economy.

Gun policy

Schrier advocated for gun safety legislation that includes safe storage standards, universal background checks, and keeping guns out of the hands of at-risk people, such as domestic abusers or those with severe mental illness. She also said she supported raising the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old, which is one of the provisions in Initiative 1639, which Washington voters will decide on in November.

Schrier criticized Congress for allegedly bending to the gun lobby, claiming it was “buying politicians.”

“We need common sense solutions, and we will not be able to get there unless we get gun money out of our politics,” Schrier said.

Rossi flagged school safety as a major concern. Rossi said he was “not saying we should arm teachers,” but pitched increasing school resource officers as a possible solution.

“We have to protect our children,” Rossi said. “I think that’s where we can find some agreement.”

Meet the candidates

Schrier entered the race following the Republican Congress’ effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. She has built her pediatrics practice at Virginia Mason in Issaquah over the last 16 years.

FACT CHECK: Attack ad targets Dr. Kim Schrier's medical practice

Rossi has spent the last two decades in Washington state politics, first getting elected to the state Senate in 1996. Rossi ran for governor twice, including a 2004 bid against Christine Gregoire that drew national headlines as one of the closest elections in U.S. history.

FACT CHECK: Attack ad targets Rossi's real estate career

He also challenged Sen. Patty Murray in 2010, winning the region that makes up the 8th Congressional District.

Rossi most recently filled the seat of late state Sen. Andy Hill, who died of cancer in 2016.

Rossi’s campaign has raised nearly $4.1 million, and Schrier has raised over $5.3 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Schrier's campaign has also done nearly 223,000 door knocks; Rossi's has done over 199,000.

RELATED: Voices and viewpoints that make up Washington's 8th Congressional District

The 8th Congressional district is vast and diverse in terms of geography, politics, and demographics. It covers parts of four counties – Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce. Nearly 60 percent of the district’s voters live in Democratic-leaning King County while the rest of the district is mixed.

Voter registrations by county in the 8th Congressional District as of October 16, 2018.

It's is also one of nearly two dozen districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but also re-elected a Republican to the House.

Midterms often serve as referendums on the President and the party in power. History dating back decades shows a President's first midterm brings an average loss of around 25 seats in the U.S. House.

RELATED: Sen. Maria Cantwell, Susan Hutchison spar in Senate debate

© 2018 KING