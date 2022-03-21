Former Washington lawyer explains how Ketanji Brown Jackson could change the Supreme Court

A local civil rights leader explained how Biden's newest supreme court pick could become a defining figure in the American justice system.

SEATTLE — Confirmation hearings are underway for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's pick to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Not only would Brown Jackson become the first Black woman to sit on the court, she'd also become the first former public defender to do so.

A local civil rights icon says that Jackson's characteristics and her accomplishments combine to make her a potentially defining figure in the American justice system.

After three decades as a trailblazing local attorney, Lem Howell is retired now, and he is considered one of Washington’s leading African-American voices in the justice system.

"I have to say, it's about time," he told KING5. "This means a great deal, not only to Black girls but the Black community (as a whole)."

He said that Jackson’s qualifications are unimpeachable.

"She was a National Moot Court winner. She graduated Harvard undergraduate with honors, and Harvard law school with honors. So I would dare say she's probably better qualified than probably all [of the current justices] - with maybe the exception of Chief Justice Roberts - on the bench."

"The fact that she had served as a district court judge and was on the sentencing commission, and was vice-chair and then chair speaks volumes. She was in private practice, then a public defender. She's the ideal choice for the bench," he added.

To Howell, it’s not just Jackson's gender and the color of her skin that matter, though they matter a lot to him, but her mere presence during deliberations can influence justice.

"Now we have a woman who has lived the Black community, who has lived and seen the effect of law on [Black people.] And she can explain to the other members of the court," Howell said.