Justices fear 'chaos' if states can't bind electors' votes following Snohomish County man's case

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Supreme Court of the United States heard a Snohomish County man’s case on Wednesday that could have potential impacts on the Electoral College.

What is at stake in the case is whether electors should be forced to follow the will of the voters.

Justices invoked fears of bribery and chaos to suggest they think states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

The court took up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization.

Wednesday was the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with live streamed audio.

Peter Chifalo of Snohomish County said he had a constitutional responsibility to make the case.

However, KING 5 political analyst Rom Sims says it will likely be unsuccessful.

“I think the questions that you heard from the various justices would indicate that there is a significant working majority on that court that basically says that an elector must remain faithful to the voters in those states.”