State Sen. Joe Nguyen running for King County executive

State Sen. Joe Nguyen of White Center is giving King County Executive Dow Constantine his first serious re-election challenge since 2009.

SEATTLE — State Sen. Joe Nguyen is running for King County executive.

It sets up an unusual challenge from the left of incumbent King County Executive Dow Constantine, who is seeking his fourth term.

"What we need right now are leaders who will fight with the fierce urgency to actually get these things done. We've been tackling and talking about problems as it relates to inequities in our society," Nguyen said in an interview with KING 5 before his official announcement. "It's time for us to act. What this pandemic has shown is that there is a need, and urgency for change in other ways within our society have been exacerbated."

Nguyen of White Center worked in the tech industry before making a surprising run for office in 2018, beating Constantine's then-deputy chief of staff and becoming one of the two first Vietnamese American legislators in state history.

It also immediately put him on every political insider’s list as a rising star at just 37 years old, whose talking points about criminal justice and environmental issues, along with progressive tax reform played well in his 34th District.

"What's interesting is that having been in the Legislature for the past few years, seeing how transformative it can be to have leaders who reflect the diversity of this community, who have lived experiences of failed policy and being able to act on these to make positive change," Nguyen said. "So in my mind, we can't go back to what we've been doing before. It hasn't worked for a long time."

Nguyen also said he believes further reforms are needed in the King County Sheriff's Office and that he believes Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht should resign rather than retire as his opponent has suggested.

Constantine hasn't faced a serious challenge since 2009 when he was first elected over former TV anchor Susan Hutchison.

The state's Public Disclosure Commission shows that Constantine has already received more than $1 million for his re-election campaign.

But Nguyen believes voters are yearning for a change.