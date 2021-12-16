Gov. Inslee calls for increased spending thanks to improving economy, federal aid

In his supplemental budget proposal for 2022, Inslee unveiled plans Thursday for more than $4 billion in requests for increased spending.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing billions of dollars in spending increases across state services.

Budget Director David Schumacher said since lawmakers passed a two-year budget in the spring, the state's economy has improved faster than expected, and the state received more than $10 billion in federal assistance.

Schumacher said Inslee wants to reinvest that money in the state.

The largest increase calls for more than $900 million to go towards K-12 schools, some of the funding would help hire additional nurses, counselors, and social workers, said Schumacher.

According to Schumacher, Inslee is also proposing to put $600 million into the state’s “Rainy Day Fund,” a savings account used for emergencies.

The state's ferry system would receive an additional $400 million to build two electric ferries and to assist with staffing shortages, said Schumacher.