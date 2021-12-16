Gov. Inslee calls for increased spending thanks to improving economy, federal aid

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing billions of dollars in spending increases across state services.
In his supplemental budget proposal for 2022, Inslee unveiled plans Thursday for more than $4 billion in requests for increased spending.
Budget Director David Schumacher said since lawmakers passed a two-year budget in the spring, the state's economy has improved faster than expected, and the state received more than $10 billion in federal assistance.
Schumacher said Inslee wants to reinvest that money in the state.
The largest increase calls for more than $900 million to go towards K-12 schools, some of the funding would help hire additional nurses, counselors, and social workers, said Schumacher.
According to Schumacher, Inslee is also proposing to put $600 million into the state’s “Rainy Day Fund,” a savings account used for emergencies.
The state's ferry system would receive an additional $400 million to build two electric ferries and to assist with staffing shortages, said Schumacher.
Earlier in the week Inslee detailed plans to increase spending to fight climate change, enhance the state’s salmon population, and provide more funding, housing, and facilities for the state’s homeless.