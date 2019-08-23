WASHINGTON — Jay Inslee's series of announcements have created a political domino effect for Washington lawmakers.

Within 24 hours, Inslee said he would end his presidential campaign and start anew, looking for a third term as Washington Governor.

In one fell swoop, it became a seismic shift in state politics.

"We were very happy with the late momentum," Inslee told KING5 on Thursday, but he acknowledged the numbers were against him. "We weren't going to meet the threshold that had been set, so we made a decision to do what I've enjoyed doing, which is being Governor of the state of Washington."

Following Inslee's announcement, he was instantly met by political allies who quickly stepped back from their gubernatorial aspirations. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz have all publicly discussed their interest in a gubernatorial bid.

"I've made it clear, if the Governor is running for a third term, which he is, I support that," Constantine said. "I'm not planning on running against the Governor, no."

Franz issued a statement saying she will seek re-election as Commissioner of Public Lands, and "I support his re-election for Governor."

State Senator Christine Rolfes, a Democrat representing Bainbridge Island, had announced she was interested in a run for Franz' seat. However, after Inslee's announcement, she told KING5, "I'm planning on running for re-election for my Senate seat."

Three people had publicly announced they were targeting Ferguson's position, with the expectation he would run for higher office.

Solicitor General Noah Purcell, Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez and State Representative Drew Hansen all made public statements and were in the process of filing paperwork to raise funds.

Hansen told KING5 since there is "not a vacancy," he will not run and said he's a fan of Ferguson and Inslee. Purcell also told KING5 he was ending his bid, because supports Inslee. Gonzalez released a statement saying she won't run against Ferguson and looks forward to working with him in the future.

The shuffle of Democratic candidates perhaps leaves Republicans in a better position given the state's top-two primary. There was a scenario, in a few different races, that two Democrats may have advanced. Now, Republicans have the opportunity to offer a contrast to the incumbent politicians.

"Certainly the dynamic has shifted because a couple of months ago, there was the possibility of an open race for AG, an open race for lands commissioner," said state GOP Chair Caleb Heimlich, who also took aim at Inslee. "I think he's gonna be in for a surprise as he gets re-acquainted with the voters. He's a governor who has shown he's interested in a different job."

Inslee said he is not interested in a cabinet position, like one with the Environmental Protection Agency, should a Democratic candidate be elected to the Presidency.

Still, Heimlich believes Inslee is vulnerable based on recent history elsewhere.

Heimlich also said his party will try to separate itself from the national conversation by focusing on issues like a state income tax, carbon tax, homelessness, and traffic.

"Set aside the national debate, what's happening in your state capital. A Republican is going to be better positioned to move this state forward as Governor and that's going to be our message," Heimlich said.

