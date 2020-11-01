OLYMPIA, Wash — He wouldn’t make any promises, but Washington Governor Jay Inslee said he intends on serving a third term if he is elected in November.

When the Democrat was asked if he would promise not to accept a federal cabinet position, or if he’d decline an invitation to be a Democratic presidential candidate’s running mate, Inslee instead said, “I intend to be the governor of the state of Washington for the next four years if the people give me that option.”

Inslee added, “That is my firm intention and it’s because I love this state.”

In 2019, Inslee traveled across the country campaigning for president. In a new Crosscut/Elway poll of 405 Washington voters, 29 percent said that participation in the presidential campaign gave them a “more negative” opinion of Inslee.

Seventeen percent of those polled said the campaign resulted in a “more positive” opinion, and half of the voters surveyed said it did not change their opinion.

When he dropped out of the race last August, Inslee announced he would be seeking a third term as governor.

Inslee said voters should judge him on his performance as governor.

The Crosscut/Elway survey found that the overwhelming majority of voters said they would vote for Inslee over other candidates who have entered the race. Thirty-four percent of those polled were undecided.

Inslee said he does not know if he will endorse a Democrat in the 2020 presidential campaign.

