Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that he is “trading in a 1951 model hip joint for a 2019 model."

His hip replacement surgery is scheduled for Monday morning.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman will be acting governor from until early that afternoon. Inslee is expected to be out of the office for at least a week.

His budget staff will release the governor's supplemental budget and policy proposals the week of Dec. 16, ahead of the 60-day legislative session that is set to begin Jan. 13.

