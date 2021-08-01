Washington state Capitol residence breach ‘disappointed’ Gov. Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee said it's "possible" the National Guard will be activated for the start of legislative session next week.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said he was “disappointed” that supporters of President Donald Trump got through the security gate surrounding his residence on the Washington state Capitol campus in Olympia on Wednesday.

“We're going to find out why it happened and how it happened,” said Inslee.

Inslee said it’s possible the Washington National Guard could be activated to help increase security on the Capitol campus when lawmakers return for the start of the legislative session Monday.

Inslee and his wife Trudi were in the Olympia home Wednesday afternoon when Trump supporters broke the pedestrian gate outside the residence.

More than 100 people who had been demonstrating on the Capitol steps earlier in the afternoon ran through the gate after it was broken, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said when the alleged trespassers were threatened with arrest the group left the property. A WSP spokesperson said making arrests on site might have made the situation worse.

WSP continues to investigate the case and said the agency is trying to identify those who entered the property.

The Olympia incident occurred while Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Yesterday was a wakeup call for everybody,” said state Rep. J.T. Wilcox, House Minority Leader.

Wilcox said the actions and potential for more unrest should not prevent lawmakers from reconvening in Olympia next week.

”You shouldn’t run for office if you’re not willing to take the toughest days,” said Wilcox.

Inslee said while there may be more security in place, the legislative session will still start Monday.

”We will not allow the interruption of democracy as allowed, as occurred, in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. yesterday. That will not happen. I can assure you,” said Inslee.