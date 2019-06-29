The first of the Democratic Presidential Debates are over, and now a Washington state party chair is openly campaigning to host another one.

"We would love to have a debate here in Washington state, whether it be Republicans or Democrats, there has never been a Presidential Debate," said Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski.

This week's two night debate event in Miami included numerous meetings, and hundreds of press from around the world. The Democratic National Committee was making an obvious play to attract attention in the Sunshine State, which has been viewed as a battleground for at least 20 years.

"We think Washington state is uniquely poised, given all the things and issues that touch us, given trade, technology, the environment, and health care," said Podlodowski.

She's also making a pitch to the candidates to come to Washington, as well. The state has been widely skipped by candidates from both parties, for several years. Democrat Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump both made memorable stops in the last Presidential cycle.

Podlodowski said she believes this cycle is different, especially since the state moved up it's primary to March of 2020. "Washington has been so far behind the Presidential cycle, delegates have been allocated in other places and Washington didn't matter as much." Now she said, "Our system favor us."

The next Democratic candidate debate will be in Detroit in July. Several more are tentatively scheduled, but locations have not been announced.