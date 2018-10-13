Known as De-escalate Washington, Initiative 940 would change standards for use of deadly police force in Washington state and would require independent investigations of deadly force.

The measure would also require additional de-escalation and mental health training for officers statewide and would create a new first-aid policy for officers.

Debating in support of the measure is Monisha Harrell, a co-chair of the De-escalate Washington campaign and in opposition is Officer Mike Solan of the Coalition for a Safer Washington.

Extended version of I-940 De-Escalate Washington debate:

