Washington Governor Jay Inslee will take the national stage Wednesday night in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Inslee spoke Tuesday night from the Frost Museum of Science in Miami, bringing his climate change platform to Florida voters. KING 5's Chris Daniels caught up with Inslee after his museum appearance.

"I'm a unique candidate," Inslee said. "I'm the only candidate with experience bringing 100% clean energy to our state."

RELATED: Presidential hopeful Inslee wants 100% clean energy by 2030

Inslee will share the stage with nine other candidates during Wednesday's debate, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

When asked if there are any particular candidates he looks to address, Inslee said, "My proposals are unique compared to the whole rest of the field."

Thursday's debate will feature 10 other democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

You can watch Inslee in the first of two debates on KING 5 this Wednesday at 6 p.m. The second debate airs Thursday at 6 p.m. KING 5's Chris Daniels will provide local coverage from both debates in Miami.

WATCH: Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Washington Gov. Inslee before 1st presidential debate

RELATED: Donald Trump might live-tweet Democratic debates