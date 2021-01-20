'I am just so proud': Puget Sound-area Alpha Kappa Alpha members celebrate Kamala Harris' inauguration

Kamala Harris will be the first member of the nation's first historically Black sorority to become vice president.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history Wednesday for a number of reasons. Among the list of firsts — the first woman, African American and Asian American to be U.S. vice president —Harris will become the first vice president to be a member of a historically Black sorority.

And other members of the sorority that Harris joined as a student at Howard University will watch her make history.

"I never thought it would happen in my lifetime, but I am so glad I am alive to see this happen,” said Sharon Freeman, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated member.

Freeman says she'll be glued to the TV on Wednesday.

"I'll be watching just waiting, I'm not going to miss a minute. I'm going to see it all,” Freeman said. “It means so much. I am just so proud.”

Freeman is the President of the Zeta Omega Omega Chapter in Tacoma.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the country's first Black sorority and a foundation of support and personal development that Harris is not shy to mention. Harris tweeted a picture last week celebrating the organization's 113th anniversary.

While Alpha Kappa Alpha does not endorse political candidates, its members realize the significance of the historical moment.

“I would imagine there's many who feel, just like I do, a sense of pride,” said Monica Brown, an Alpha Kappa Alpha member.

Brown is the Vice President of the Delta Upsilon Omega Chapter in Seattle.

”I think the attention that we're now seeing and realizing as a result of Kamala Harris and stepping into this new position as vice president is bringing more curiosity and awareness of the work that we have been doing and will continue to do in our communities," Brown said.

Although ceremonial festivities are different this year, Freeman says she’s imagining what the moment would’ve looked like in person.