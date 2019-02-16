Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said if President Trump raids federal funds meant for Washington state, he'll likely join other states in filing a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are trying to figure out which projects or planned spending could be at-risk.

The Department of Defense spent about $15 billion in Washington state in the fiscal year 2017, the latest year figures were available. The state ranks 6th overall in terms of total defense spending.

Entire communities depend on continued military investment, and the state's congressional delegation has identified about $180 million worth of projects the president could potentially raid to fund a border wall.

Those projects include a $19.5 million Whidbey Island Navy Support Facility, $26.2 million for refueling at JBLM, and a tactical equipment maintenance facility in Yakima worth $23 million.

Washington lawmakers are also worried about projects to support a fleet of new KC-46 Air Force tankers, special operations forces training, missile defense facilities in Alaska, and family housing.

The Trump administration has not announced which projects would be impacted by his emergency declaration.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says his office is watching closely to see what happens in the coming weeks.

“If (Trump) goes after a pre-approved budget by Congress that involves programs and things in Washington state that impact our state, then we would have standing to file a lawsuit against the president,” Ferguson said Friday.