Legislation to better protect healthcare data in Washington passes the House

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several unique pieces of legislation was passed by the Washington House of Representatives on Saturday.

The approvals were ahead of the March 8 deadline to pass bills in the house of origin.

Effort to protect healthcare data

Legislation that supporters say would strengthen protections for consumer health data was passed by the House.

Though it is intended to protect all consumer health data, it was introduced in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision.

“In Washington state, we expect our healthcare data to be protected and that includes reproductive health and gender-affirming care,” said Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue). “That means combatting predatory behaviors such as the sale of private reproductive healthcare data that leads to restrictions on healthcare in states like Texas. Protecting us from attacks on our most sensitive health data is long overdue. Websites and apps have the tools to protect our data. It’s time they did that.”

If passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, House Bill 1155 would, among other things, prohibit the sale of consumer data not protected under HIPAA and would require consumer consent before health data is shared or collected.

Being better prepared for disaster

The House also passed House bill 1728, which would create a statewide resilience program and direct the Washington Military Department to develop ways to track overall resilience efforts, coordinate funds from federal and state entities and enhance interagency collaboration, according to its backers.

“Knowing what hazards exist is critical to creating resilient communities and saving countless lives,” said Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-44th Legislative District). “We know for every dollar spent on disaster preparation and improving resilience, we save six to eight dollars in recovery costs.”

The bill heads to the Senate.

Combatting student homelessness

The House approved legislation to help combat student homelessness with a unanimous 96-0 vote on Saturday.

House Bill 1622 makes changes to provisions governing state grant programs of the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and Department of Commerce for students who are homeless. That includes aligning program goals, establishing common reporting requirements and establishing examples of permitted expenditures for OSPI programs.

The original bill, introduced in 2015 and passed in 2016, created a grant program to help school districts connect students who are homeless to stable housing and improve access to resources.

“Unfortunately, we still have a homelessness crisis in our state, with as many as 30,000 — or 3% — of students in our state identified as being homeless each year,” said Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) and bill sponsor. “I recognized the need to do more to help our young people. With the increased supports and funding in this current bill, we have an even greater opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students who are homeless or those at risk of facing housing insecurity."