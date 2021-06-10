Lawmakers voted 59-1 in favor of expelling Rep. Nearman from the Oregon House after he let far-right protesters inside the state capitol in December.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon House voted Thursday to expel Rep. Mike Nearman for his role in the Oregon Capitol breach last December. He’s the first member of the state House to be expelled in its 160-year history.

The vote was 59-1 in favor of the expulsion.

Nearman (R-Independence) was caught on camera letting violent, far-right protesters into the Capitol in Salem on Dec. 21.

In the months that followed, some excoriated him as a seditionist. Others praised him for letting people into the Capitol, which was closed to the public because of coronavirus safety protocols, saying people should be allowed to attend even though hearings are livestreamed on video.

After video emerged Friday showing Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the Capitol, pinpointing the door he would open for them and disclosing his cellphone number so protesters could text him, every other Republican member of the House on Monday strongly recommended he step down.

On Monday, House Speaker Tina Kotek introduced a resolution to expel Rep. Mike Nearman if two-thirds of House members vote in favor. A committee voted in favor of expulsion Thursday hours before the resolution reached the House floor.

Nearman was seen on security camera video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters barged into the building and sprayed police with chemical irritants.

Some of the protesters had guns. Among those who gathered outside the Capitol in Salem that day were people espousing false QAnon conspiracy theories about Democrats kidnapping babies. They carried American flags and President Donald Trump banners. One woman had a pitchfork.

Kotek credited riot police, who finally pushed out the protesters, with preventing a full-scale assault like the one by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She said some were visibly injured and shaken.

“As we saw in January at the U.S. Capitol, the ramifications could have been dire if law enforcement had not stepped in so quickly,” the Democrat said.

Nearman has not responded to numerous requests from The Associated Press for comment. He told a conservative radio talk show that a video presentation he held on Dec. 16 “was me setting up the 21st.” He indicated that his actions were civil disobedience because he objected to the Capitol being closed to the public.

Nearman faces two misdemeanor criminal charges and has said he will seek a trial by jury.

The Democratic Party of Oregon released a statement following Thursday's vote to expel the Polk County Republican:

“This evening, the Oregon House of Representatives made an important and correct decision. In expelling Rep. Nearman, Oregon’s State Representatives stood up for the safety and well-being of all legislators, as well as legislative and Capitol staff.

"Nearman is now the first House member in Oregon history to be expelled, an appropriate response to his brazen and unconscionable actions on and before December 21, 2020, when he opened the door for armed, violent rioters to enter the Oregon Capitol building. His words and, more importantly, his actions proved that he is unfit to serve and cannot be trusted with the duties and responsibilities of a member of the Oregon Legislature.