A group that wants to repeal a controversial head tax in Seattle says it has collected enough signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.

“We're well over the target we set for ourselves, and we're in a comfortable position to ensure we're going to be on the ballot in November,” said James Maiocco, chair of the No Tax on Jobs committee.

No Tax on Jobs volunteers celebrated the milestone Sunday. However, the signatures haven’t been finalized yet, and the group is still collecting more signatures.

Volunteers aimed to collect about 18,000 signatures – or 8 percent of the votes cast for mayor in 2017 – by Thursday.

The head tax ordinance was passed May 14 after months of debate and a compromise measure. The $275-per-employee head tax is slated to be implemented on January 1 on companies with $20 million annually in gross revenue. Seattle City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan say it will pay for housing and homeless services, although a spending plan has not been finalized.

Organizers for No Tax on Jobs say they want to preserve job growth in Seattle and make sure the city is competitive to attract companies and jobs in the future.

“We have a city government that has lost all sense of reality when it comes to fiscal principles,” said Frank Bown, who opposes the head tax. “They are simply feeling that they can tax forever. No matter kind of excuse they want to use, they can just raise taxes and that will solve any problem without any kind of thought to how the money is going to be used to solve the problem.”

